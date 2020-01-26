Technological developments in recent years have been accelerating the use of technology in various aspects of our life. However, it is evident that our indifference in getting hooked into a virtual world is alienating us from our immediate physical surroundings.

Go in a restaurant and you will observe individuals and whole families interacting more with technology and less with other human beings. Even on the bus, in a doctor’s waiting room and many other places, many are sitting down in front of a screen to work, to play games, to listen to music and to escape from life’s stress.

Many times we are also putting children in front of screens at restaurants and at home. Maybe this gives them an interesting task to do, or it may simply be to keep them quiet. I am afraid we are doing the same in classrooms.

When compared with other countries, Malta is well equipped with technology in schools. Practically each State school classroom has a network connection, a computer and interactive whiteboard or screen. In recent years there has been a steady increase in the use of technology in classrooms. This is commendable as technology may bring forth learning that was previously inconceivable.

Still, such rich learning environments may also bring negative consequences. A trend observed on an international level is how technology is used during leisure time, such as during breakfast and break time; and after, school children are often entertained through visual media shown on the ‘big screen’ available in the classroom.

As educators, what we teach is not simply the subject content but also values emanating from our behaviour. This is more so at a primary level where children spend almost 25 hours weekly with their teacher. In particular cases, this translates in children spending more time with their teacher rather than their parents.

Technology in the classroom brings with it a world of opportunities, bringing the classroom nearer to society. Technology has its proper place, namely a highly interactive medium. Through the use of technology, teaching may be more productive, collaborative and meaningful.

For this to succeed, teachers need to be supported and trained so they can responsibly connect the class to this digital age. Educators are professionals whose main role is that of educating learners in their classroom. This brings with it responsibilities which include the effective and responsible integration of technology in the classroom.

While attention to choosing the appropriate hardware and software for the classroom is prerequisite, it is teachers’ skill and attitude that determines the effectiveness of technology integration into the curriculum.

Ensuring that our children develop positive values and a sense of ethical and responsible use of technology is our responsibility as adults.

Keith Aquilina is an education officer (digital literacy) at the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills.

www.education.gov.mt