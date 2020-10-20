The Union of Professional Educators has issued a number of directives to its members in church and state schools after talks with the Education authority to shift schooling online failed.

The union directed its workers in Kindergarten to stop giving lessons if students older than three are not wearing a mask or visor, provided they do not have sensory issues.

It asked its workers in the primary sector not to accept any changes to their existing time-table or work-schedule and all members to work-to-rule and refrain from carrying out voluntary or extra work within the school.

The union instructed its learning support educators not to accept any replacement lessons but to remain in their class assisting other students in line with their job description.

It said the COVID-19 situation was alarming and countries with an infection rate lower than Malta’s had already moved lessons online, closing schools physically.

But it seemed Malta lacked a Plan B to help resolve the current national crisis and so it was left with no option but to take action.