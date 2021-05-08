The Union of Professional Educators has registered an industrial dispute with the Ministry of Education after what it said was several requests for constitutional rights to be respected that had been completely ignored.

The union said the ministry had not only ignored the multiple requests made by the union itself but had also completely disregarded the complaint filed with the Ombudsman at the Office of the Commissioner of Education, for months on end.

"The requests made were very simple, and should not have led to this taking of action against the Ministry as they constitute basic rights which have been afforded to all other registered trade unions, and the approval of which should simply constitute a formality," the union said.

"When such basic requests are not automatically granted by a ministry, it can be seen not only as a wilful, albeit vain, attempt to stunt the services provided by the union but, even worse, as a blatant disregard of the basic principles of human rights and of freedom of affiliation of all those who rightfully choose to benefit from the services provided by one union rather than any other."