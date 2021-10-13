Edusport Academy is ready to thrive in Malta after launching its Football Academy at the Sliema Wanderers ground, at Tigne Point.

Founded in 2011, the Edusport Academy is a residential academy based in Glasgow, Scotland, with a team competing in the Lowland League – fifth tier – against the likes of Gretna (former Scottish Premier League team) and Spartans.

With a proven track record and a ten-year experience, Edusport Academy owner Chris Ewing has decided to take his project a step further and embark on the Maltese shores.

“The Edusport Football Academy will be the first of its kind in Malta, as we will bring 25 young French footballers to the island for one year to combine sport and education,” Ewing told the Times of Malta.

