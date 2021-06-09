Edward Debono, the academic and doctor who developed global fame for his thinking methods, died on Wednesday. He was 88.

Debono, who held faculty appointments at Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities and served as professor at many others, was an authority on creative thinking with an interest in the mind and its method of organising information.

A term he originated, lateral thinking, now forms part of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Born in 1933 and educated at St Edward’s College, Debono graduated as a doctor from the University of Malta before studying physiology and psychology at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and a Phd at Cambridge.

Debono’s more than 85 books were translated into 46 languages, and his Six Thinking Hats method was taught across continents.

“Edward de Bono lived an extraordinary life, inspiring, encouraging and enabling us to be better and more creative thinkers,” a post on his website that announced his death read.

“He wrote in his book The Mechanism of Mind “A memory is what is left when something happens and does not completely unhappen.” May the memory of Edward live on and inspire many future generations.”

Debono’s funeral will be held in Malta, with a memorial at a later date in the UK.