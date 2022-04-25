Edward Montebello has been appointed head of communications of the Office of the Prime Minister, moving on from his post as head of One News.

A graduate in history and education, Montebello worked as a teacher before taking up journalism 18 years ago.

The Office of the Prime Minister thanked Matthew Carbone, who was the previous head of communications.

Meanwhile, One News said its top post has been assumed by Sandro Mangion, who until recently was head of communications at the Office of the President.

Mangion served on the secretariats of various ministers. A graduate in communications and EU law, he also worked at Union Print and, between 2005 and 2013, in language services in the European Parliament and the European Commission.