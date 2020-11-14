Nationalist Party MP Edwin Vassallo has played down suggestions of a growing rift between himself and party leader Bernard Grech, following controversy over comments the MP made about LGBTIQ rights.

Vassallo courted controversy on Thursday when he wrote that linking EU funding to respect of LGBT rights - an idea championed by European Commissioner Helena Dalli - would be "Marxism at its best". One day later, Grech published a tweet in which he said that the PN was in favour of respecting the fundamental rights of everyone.

Party sources told Times of Malta that Grech's message was intended to counter that of Vassallo.

I am not a dinosaur who is favour of discrimination - Edwin Vassallo

But on Saturday, the MP insisted there was no indication that Grech's veiled message was directed towards him and argued that "I am not a dinosaur".

Speaking to Times of Malta, Vassallo said that Grech's tweet could have been intended for members of the Nationalist Party who defend abortion, adding that he respected the party leader's authority.

“I endorse what Bernard Grech said. I am trying to defend people’s dignity and right to liberty. Because as much as that statement could refer to me, it could also refer to others. There are members of the Nationalist Party who have said they are in favour of abortion, for example.”

Defending his comments, Vassallo said he was in line with his previous discussion, including in parliament in reference to similar laws, including ones put forward by Helena Dalli herself.

Vassallo was the only MP in parliament to vote against a law introducing marriage equality and amendments to domestic violence laws.

'I have always made this sort of argument'

“There was no terminology that was used for the first time. I have always made this sort of argument when laws of this nature have been put forward,” he said.

“I didn’t attack the fundamental rights that LGBTIQ people should have, I didn't attack LGBTIQ people, if I was misunderstood I do apologise, but the focus of my objection is Helena Dalli’s approach, not LGBTIQ people.”

Vassallo said his opposition stems from the fear that laws introduced to combat hate speech or the equality bill currently being discussed in parliament could be used to “silence and eliminate” people with dissenting opinions.

“I am not some dinosaur who is favour of discrimination, I am against all forms of discrimination but I am not in favour of trying to silence or eliminate someone because they don't agree with me,” he said.

“I am afraid we are threatening the value of freedom of speech and the value of religious freedom, this is what is at stake ultimately.”

“I don't want to take away any rights from anybody and minorities have to be taken care of, but we cannot create new discrimination in the process.”

Vassallo intends to run for reelection

Asked whether he still felt comfortable in the party and if he intended to contest the next election, Vassallo replied affirmatively.

“Yes, I will wholeheartedly contest next election and will soon be starting house visits,” he said.

“I remain comfortable in the PN and loyal to my leader, but I also believe in my convictions and will continue to advocate for them, because ultimately that is the beauty of the Nationalist Party.”

Vassallo has been an MP since 1996, having won a seat in six consecutive general elections.

LGBTIQ criticism

LGBTIQ groups have criticised Vassallo’s comments, pointing out that protections which are not codified in acts such as the equality bill could harm minority groups in the long run.

“We aren't surprised by Edwin Vassallo’s statement,” MGRM said in a Facebook post.

“Poland has closed down HIV research clinics, created LGBT-free zones and is oppressing the LGBT community by removing the few protections that previously existed. The situation is equally alarming in Hungary as well. Despite all this, Hon. Edwin Vassallo is not interested, and campaigns to have that same situation created in our country.”

Replying to Bernard Grech’s tweet, activist Joseph Grima said words of encouragement didn't tackle the root of the issue.

“What you wrote is encouraging but it does not tackle the issue at its core,” Grima said.

“The comments were not just contrarian. They called LGBT rights a form of Marxism and oppression. Such direct statements merit more direct and targeted responses.”