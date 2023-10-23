Eeetwell, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients, has launched a newly curated Kids’ Menu. The initiative is one of many aimed towards nurturing a generation that is informed, health-conscious and environmentally aware.

Available across all Eeetwell outlets, the Kids’ Menu is the brainchild of celebrated chef Charbel Hayek, who clinched the title of ‘Top Chef Middle East and North Africa’, in season 5 of the show.

The menu presents a “harmoncious blend” of taste and nutrition, tailored to catch the interest of young palates while nurturing their health, the eatery says.

It includes the Avo Burger and Mini Munch Bowl, Cheesy Bites and Vegan Sticks, which are all low in calories, alongside wholesome sides and natural juices.

Each meal offers an opportunity to educate the young about making health-conscious food choices, understanding the nutritional value of what they consume and fostering a lifelong relationship with wholesome food.