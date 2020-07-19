Together with long days and sunny getaways, summer also brings to the table a whole new variety of fresh and crispy flavours that perfectly match those cool summer vibes.

Local restaurant Eeetwell knows the importance of listening to what Mother Nature has to offer and is currently doubling-down on seasonality and farm-to-table connections in their brand new summer 2020 menu.

“Our whole business model has changed to follow what local suppliers have to offer. We are here to change the way people think about food,” founder Ammar Soltan said. “The brand’s mission is not only to provide our patrons with sustainable and health-conscious food but also investing in educating our customers on the intrinsic power that food has in shaping people’s lives and the communities that surround them,” marketing manager Marco Santini said.

Eeetwell believes that doubling-down on using locally grown and seasonal ingredients has a massive impact on local farmers who are fighting to stay competitive in a market where quantity takes the lead over quality. “Combining fresh and locally-grown ingredients into a creative representation of the region and current season creates never-seen-before plates with the ability to transmit positive vibes with every bite,” head chef and general manager Gary Falzon said.

At Eeetwell, one will find a varied menu, where watermelon, peaches, avocados, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and a whole lot more of tender greens and crispy fruits that make summer everyone’s favourite season.

For more information, visit www.eeetwell.com.