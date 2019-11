Eeetwell officially opened its latest eatery in Msida with a day-long party. The celebration, in partnership with the Fidem Charity Foundation, was aimed at giving back to local communities, supporting vulnerable children and women through education, art and culture. The brand’s wings have spread across Malta’s central region, growing to a total of six stores and serving an ever-expanding number of communities. “It’s all about a strong service design,” said marketing manager Marco Santini.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.