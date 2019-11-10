Eeetwell officially opened its latest eatery in Msida with a day-long party. The celebration, in partnership with the Fidem Charity Foundation, was aimed at giving back to local communities, supporting vulnerable children and women through education, art and culture. The brand’s wings have spread across Malta’s central region, growing to a total of six stores and serving an ever-expanding number of communities. “It’s all about a strong service design,” said marketing manager Marco Santini.
