Anadolu Efes became the first name in this season’s EuroLeague championship game on Sunday after beating title holders CSKA Moscow 86-89 on Friday.

The encounter, a dominant three quarters for Efes and a fight to the death in the final rubber, proved to be an exciting game in Cologne. CSKA only lead for the first 25 second before Efes took over and it was the EuroLeague MVP Vasiljie Micic who exploded for 25 points and six assists before fouling out in the final quarter.

The Serbian guard, who managed 36 minutes before getting five fouls, sending him to the bench with 2.54 to go, said it was tough ending the night like this.

