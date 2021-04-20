Anadolu Efes will be aiming for a final-four place in this season’s EuroLeague playoffs as they face Real Madrid in their opener in Istanbul tonight.

Third seed Efes will have homecourt advantage as they battle to recreate and go one step ahead of 2019, when the side made the Championship game but lost to CSKA Moscow 83-91. This was the furthest Efes had ever reached and in their first appearance in the Final Four. With a 22-12 record this season, the Turkish side will be looking towards guards Vasilije Micic (16.1 PPG) and Shane Larkin (15.1PPG) to make the most damage.

