Anadolu Efes might have cruised past Real Madrid 90-63 in Game 1 on Tuesday, but they will need to maintain their momentum in their second home game of the series in Istanbul. Olimpia Milano aim to build on their comeback 79-78 win against Bayern Munich, who continue to look for their first playoffs win in their history.

Efes, who finished third in the regular season, never struggled against sixth seed Real and took all quarters on Tuesday but coach Ergin Ataman insists the side has forgotten the game as “every game is played in a new atmosphere in the play-offs”.

“We need to keep the defense at the forefront with determination and impose our own game strategy on offense,” Ataman told the club’s website.

“Real Madrid is a very experienced team. We must move towards the goal step by step, without compromising the game discipline at any time in the series.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta