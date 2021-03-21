Teachers play a key role in every student’s academic journey, and their attitude towards teaching and their level of preparation has direct impact on students’ achievement. Teaching within a dynamic and ever-changing educational sphere, influenced by constant educational reforms, is complex. In times of change, professional development (PD) hence plays a crucial role in supporting teachers’ learning and professional growth.

A study conducted with secondary school mathematics teachers focused on exploring the PD opportunities available to understand how these help teachers address their professional learning needs. Using a phenomenological research design and a mixed methods approach, data was gathered in two phases – first via a questionnaire to obtain an overview of the phenomenon being investigated, followed by three focus group interviews in order to delve deeper into the issues emerging from the questionnaire data.

The findings show that teachers view PD as vital for their ongoing development. Mathematics teachers attend about four PD activities per scholastic year, the majority of which being compulsory sessions organised centrally by education officials and by the respective school leadership team. The findings highlight the teachers’ need for PD to be based more on their perceived needs and be grounded in classroom practice.

Mathematics teachers rarely seek self-sought professional development

Moreover, teachers feel that engaging in collaborative ongoing and long-term PD programmes, rather than one-off information sessions, is more fruitful and effective for their learning. Teachers are motivated to seek out PD mainly to support their teaching, to improve their practice and to increase student motivation and enthusiasm towards mathematics.

Certain PD characteristics, such as collaboration with peers, working on hands-on activities and participation in group discussions, usually make the learning opportunity more meaningful and relevant. Notwithstanding this, this study suggests that mathematics teachers rarely seek self-sought PD, with time and family responsibilities emerging as the main barriers.

Decisions taken and choices offered with regard to PD provision need to ensure that these stimulate teacher learning. The findings reported in this research offer insights and guidelines into providing more effective PD programmes for teachers, suggesting that PD providers should focus on a combination of both short-term and long-term activities conducted with smaller groups of teachers, and which involve dialogue and collaborative preparation of teaching materials.

Furthermore, more teacher-led initiatives and teacher involvement in the decision-making process with regard PD should be encouraged. Moreover, activities prepared by teachers promoting good practices and innovative teaching ideas should be supported.

The research work was fully funded by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS).

Jo-Ann Azzopardi is a head of department at Gozo College Secondary School. She was awarded an MA in Educational Leadership and Management by the University of Malta in 2020. The master’s programme focused mainly on the development of managerially oriented competences, leadership development and professional learning opportunities in education.