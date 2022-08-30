A man who set fire to two cars while out on bail was jailed by a court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty.

The 36-year-old from Valletta was arrested following a police investigation into a fire that damaged two cars on August 20.

He admitted to having set fire to a Toyota in Triq ix-Xitwa, Qormi, with the flames then spreading to a Kia that was parked close by.

The fire also damaged the facade of the building in front of which the cars had been parked at the time.

The arsonist was also charged with recidivism, as he had been out on bail on unrelated charges at the time that he set the fire.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella sentenced him to two years and six months in jail.

The court banned publication of the accused’s name.