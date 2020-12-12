There is no universally agreed definition of what public sector governance means. But a reasonable interpretation is that governance in the public sector comprises arrangements put in place to ensure that the intended outcomes for stakeholders are defined and achieved.

A political process defines what the public sector should achieve and how it is to intervene to reach its objectives. The outcomes can vary from delivering goods and services to redistributing income through mechanisms such as taxation and social security payments and managing the assets of the state.

Unlike the private sector, the public sector’s main objective is not the optimisation of profits but the enhancement and maintenance of the well-being of citizens. The financing of public sector activities is mainly done through taxation. There is often little causal relationship between taxation and other income streams on the one hand and expenditure and service streams on the other.

An audit of Malta’s public service has revealed a long list of administrative failures that reflect poorly on the governance culture in the public sector. This report, for instance, shows that €5.1 million of debts due to the public purse were outstanding in 2019.

Even more worrying, €4.3 million of this balance are described by the National Audit Office as “uncollectable”.

This is nothing short of an abuse of the interests of honest taxpayers who pay their dues on time. There hardly seem to be any public enterprises, including regulatory bodies, which are not riddled with inefficiencies in the way they manage their finances.

The message from the top echelons of the government for effective governance in public administration is either missing or not clear enough, with the result that ordinary people’s interests are being ignored.

Effective management encourages better decision-making and the efficient use of resources. It also strengthens accountability and stewardship of these resources. There are worrying signs that various systems of management in the public sector lack robust scrutiny, which provides important pressure to improve public sector performance and tackle corruption.

Every citizen has a right to know whether the planned outputs of the various public sector entities have been delivered and the intended outcomes achieved. They also need to know whether the results were obtained in an efficient, economical, effective and equitable manner.

Public sector services are often provided in a non-competitive environment where consumers have no options to use a different service provider or to withhold payment. The acid test of good public governance is the value-for-money principle, especially when public services are provided in a monopolistic environment.

Various enablers can improve the poor governance of the public sector. As in any organisation, the message from the top needs to be loud and clear. The blatant abuse of power and the plundering of public assets by some politicians undoubtedly presents an atrocious example for managers in the public service.

Career civil servants, like their political masters, are just temporary stewards of the assets and revenues of the people. Competence, loyalty, integrity and resilience are some of the characteristics that are indispensable for leaders in the public sector.

School heads, police officers, government officials and medical directors, for instance, require in-depth technical knowledge as well as management skills to ensure that all citizens get a high-quality service in return for the taxes that they pay.

So far, as the latest financial situation revealed by the NAO clearly implies, the executive arm of the government is failing to nurture a good governance culture in the public sector.