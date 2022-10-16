Victoria Meli, VP Global HR Operations & Compensation at Finaro (previously Credorax) and FHRD board member, outlines a key component of workforce planning.

Succession planning is the process of identifying and developing potential future leaders, as well as individuals to fill business-critical roles. Succession planning sits inside a much wider set of resourcing and development processes in which people professionals play a key role. In particular, it’s a key component of workforce planning, a process to ensure the right number of people with the right skills are employed in the right place at the right time to deliver on the organisation’s objectives.

Victoria Meli

The overall general aim is to be able to fill key roles effectively if a current post holder leaves the organisation to ensure business continuity and limit disturbance to business operations as much as possible.

Links with business planning

Those responsible for succession planning need to be highly knowledgeable about how the business is likely to evolve. It’s important that they avoid talent ‘tunnel vision’ where the focus is purely on current skills needs. They must have a good understanding of future strategy and the likely capabilities needed in business-critical positions. They should understand how change might affect the numbers involved in succession planning and the skills individuals will need in future. This requires a close relationship between people professionals and the leaders responsible for shaping the organisation’s future.

Which posts are covered by succession planning?

The first step is to identify business-critical roles for which potential successors are needed. Succession planning can focus on individual key positions or take a more generic approach by targeting a ‘pool’ of positions for which similar skills are needed or essential in emergencies. All organisations need to be able to identify and find people with the right skills to fill key positions.

Succession planning usually covers the most senior or critical duties in the organisation, identifying individuals with the potential to step into these posts as short-term or longer-term successors. Proactive development through job rotation or secondments around the business can provide a ready source of future leaders. A focus on the most senior posts means that only a small proportion of the workforce would be part of the process. This makes it more manageable.

Approaches to succession planning

Succession planning should be part of a wider ‘talent management programme’, which would cover a wide range of activities designed to attract, recruit, identify, develop, engage, retain and deploy talented individuals – with a focus on attracting external talent as well as nurturing internal talent.

There are valid reasons to recruit externally, especially at senior levels, to bring new ideas and approaches. However, many organisations seem to rely either too much on outsiders or too much on insiders, suggesting that it’s difficult to find the right balance.

While many employers want to attract highly-talented individuals from outside the organisation for key or senior positions, there’s also the desire to promote widely from the in-house talent pool. This is particularly so where there’s a high degree of organisation-specific knowledge in business-critical roles.

A popular belief is that leaders developed from within tend to be more successful than those brought in. They have relevant operational experience, understand cultural nuances, and have benefited from in-house leadership programmes.

The effects of succession

Succession planning can also help retain talented individuals as they are made aware of internal opportunities to advance their careers. Having a well thought out succession plan significantly improves employees job satisfaction, which in turn has a positive effect on employee retention.

The reason for this relationship is that organisations who plan for succession proactively indicate their willingness to invest in their employees. Creating and communicating a succession plan also advertises internal opportunities for advancement. Therefore, when employees perceive the potential for a promotion, pay raise, competitive benefits, developing skills or gaining experience inside an organization, they will be far less likely to look for and accept alternatives elsewhere.

Quick tips to maximise employee retention during the succession planning process

Be transparent with your internal stakeholders. Communicate the succession plan and succession planning process to key members of the company

Starting from the top: The process should be initiated, driven and supported across all levels of management

Succession candidates should be consulted on their suitability and contribution in line with the company’s succession plans so that there is alignment between the organisation’s needs and the individual’s future career development aspirations

Invest in development. In addition to explicit succession plans, take time to establish a culture of ongoing coaching and development

Succession and retention plans are live programmes, that change depending on the needs of the business. HR leadership team should frequently consult and check-in with their people managers and ask them whether they are satisfied with their job and work environment. People managers should in turn check-in with their subordinates too

Taking time to talk to your employees like this is perhaps the simplest way to ensure they feel valued and see potential for their career with the company going forward and ensure alignment with the needs of the business