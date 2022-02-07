In its ongoing commitment to assist businesses in Malta during these challenging times crea­ted by the pandemic, in 2020, Malta BNI embarked on a series of business briefings during which BNI members who are experts in particular fields share their know-how and practical experience with other members and the public.

The next 30-minute Malta BNI Business Briefing (BBB) is being held on February 16 at noon. Maria-Gabriele Double­sin will be discussing four specific tools that companies can use to change direction in challenging times and help these companies turn volatility into vision and complexity into clarity. Each of the four tools will be targeting key areas of competitive advantage.

Maria-Gabriele Double­sin

Free registration can be done via https://bit.ly/32xqF1y.

Doublesin is the owner of Intercultural Counselling and Competence Development Ltd, a boutique consultancy firm providing specialised consultancy and training services to local and multinational companies, as well as individuals. She is a member of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and listed with Malta Enterprise as consultant for the Business Reengineering Scheme.

Drawing on over 30 years of experience, Doublesin assists company owners and their teams to seamlessly interact with others in an ever-changing globalised world. Her academic background in psychology and intercultural community counselling, combined with her extensive international experience, enable her to provide a variety of structured professional services that foster corporate resilience.

Next to her consultancy and educational work, Doublesin authored several community development projects and training programmes. She is the founder and chairperson of NWAMI International Malta and an active member of Rotary Club La Valette.

Malta BNI forms part of the global Business Networking International. Operating on the principle of “givers’ gain” and promoting innovative concepts of business referrals, today BNI has 10,500 chapters with more than 280,000 members. In 2021, notwithstanding the pandemic, through its innovative systems and core values, BNI members generated more than €14 billion in business transactions.

In Malta, the organisation fosters stronger collaboration between businesses as it creates new commercial opportunities both locally and beyond, much needed in these uncertain times. Moreover, since July 2020, Malta BNI has embarked on a series of international joint meetings with entrepreneurs and businesspersons who are BNI members in Italy, the US, Israel and Cyprus, among others.

The next one is with South Africa and is being held on Monday, February 7, from 3pm to 5pm (Malta time). One can register for free on https://bit.ly/3GDNOOv.

Malta BNI was established in 2012. Today it has five active chapters, which are currently regularly meeting via Zoom. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, e-mail Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@ outlook.com, David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com or Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com.

www.bni.com