The BMW iX3, the production of which will commence in 2020, facilitates locally emission-free driving in a novel and efficient form, whilst also being suitable for everyday use. A range of more than 440 km within the legislative WLTP test cycle will be achieved with a net-battery size of 74 kWh. The first purely electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is the trailblazer for BMW eDrive technology of the fifth generation, which, starting 2021, will also be deployed in the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT.

For this purpose, both the drive system and the high-voltage battery unit featuring pioneering battery cell technology have been completely redeveloped. In the BMW iX3, the related advancement ensures brand-typical driving experience combined with outstanding efficiency and a novel balance of weight and range.

The BMW iX3 is yet a further milestone in the consistent realisation of the BMW Group’s electrification strategy. In 2020 the BMW X3 will become the brand’s first model available both with conventional petrol and diesel engines as well as plug-in hybrid and purely electric drive.

With this “power of choice” offer, the globally operating company is taking into account the various different requirements and needs of their worldwide customers worldwide as well as maximum effectiveness in the reduction of CO2 emissions. The BMW iX3 is produced for the world market by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China.

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology is the key to future-oriented sustainability for vehicles with electrified drive systems. It is the result of consistent development work within the framework of BMW EfficientDynamics and the experience gained by the BMW Group in the field of electric mobility spanning more than 10 years.

All powertrain components used for BMW eDrive technology were developed solely by the BMW Group. Moreover, the electric motor and the high-voltage batteries are produced in corporately owned manufacturing facilities. In this way, the BMW Group ensures it has a decisive influence on the product properties and the quality of each component.

Furthermore, the drive unit and the high-voltage battery unit are flexibly scalable in terms of power and energy content and can thus be used in various different vehicle concepts and segments.