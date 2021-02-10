BALZAN 1

Debono 73 og

MOSTA 3

Kaljevic 14, 80

Naah 47

BALZAN

V. Vranes; A. Loof; S. Arab; M. Duric; P. Fenech; G. Camilleri (68 M. Grima); S. Dimic; A. Andrejic; S. Cipriott (68 E. McWoods); M. Kamara (52 M. Johnson).

MOSTA

S. Bitseki; D. Debono; C. Ememe (77 G. Sciberras); M. Mifsud (90 G. Sant); J. Bezzina (77 C. Failla); T. Farrugia; D. Naah; M. Muchardi; Rafael; B. Kaljevic (88 L. Vella); J. Ekani.

Referee Matthew De Gabriele

Yellow cards Rafael, Arab, Cipriott, Duric, Sciberras.

Missed penalty Rafael (Mosta) 59.

Mosta put aside their recent poor form in the league to dump out holders Balzan from the FA Trophy to advance into the last 16.

The result does not do justice with Balzan who had created the better chances throughout the 90 minutes, but their lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as Mosta punished them with a Bojan Kaljevic brace and a goal from Divine Naah.

Balzan dominated the first 45 minutes but were unable to convert their pressure into goals. At the other end, Mosta stunned Balzan at their first time of asking and managed to preserve their one-goal lead until the half-time interval.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta