Alfred Effiong has dismissed speculation over his future by signing a new one-year contract with Balzan, the Times of Malta can reveal.

In the last few weeks, the veteran striker was continuously linked with a move away from Balzan after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Reports in other sections of the media said this week that Effiong was chased by Sirens and Tarxien Rainbows.

However, Effiong yesterday ended speculation by putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Effiong has established himself as a key player for Balzan in the last few years and his most memorable performance remains that during the 2019 FA Trophy final where he netted four goals as well as the winning penalty to help his team beat Valletta in the final for their first ever major honour.

Goalkeeper Sean Mintoff was another Balzan player who has decided to stay with the Reds for another season.

In fact, Mintoff has also agreed to a one-year deal and is expected to battle for the club's no.1 jersey next season.

Meanwhile, Balzan have also reconfirmed Eddie Bartolo as the club's goalkeepers coach after he agreed to a one-year deal.

Goalkeeper Sean Mintoff punches the ball away for Balzan against Valletta.