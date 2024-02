Malta international Jodi Jones has continued to add more individual accolades in this magical week after being included in the EFL Two Team of the Week which is open for players that feature in the Championship, League One and League Two.

This comes after his two assists in Notts County’s 3-1 win over Newport County earlier this week.

For Jones, these two assists propelled him to 20 in League Two as he continues to extend the record of assists in England’s fourth-tier.

More details on SportsDesk.