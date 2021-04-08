The Labour Party has denied concerns raised by independent candidate Arnold Cassola that the Panama company E-Grant, whose owner is still unknown, may have been a vessel for funds to the Labour Party with the name standing for Election Grant.

Egrant, once claimed to belong to Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle, was the companion Panama company to those owned by Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

RELATED STORIES Egrant revisited: a look back at the evidence

Cassola raised his concerns in a request to the chief electoral commissioner to investigate saying that such collections were against the law.

In a statement, the PL denied this was the case and said Cassola’s request was based on baseless “conjectures”.

A magisterial inquiry had been held about E-Grant and its conclusions were clear, the party said, adding that the conclusions excluded Cassola's claims.

The PL said it published its accounts and had been doing so since before the Party Financing Act became law.