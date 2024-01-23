Egypt coach Rui Vitoria on Monday confirmed that the hamstring injury suffered by captain Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations would require a longer recovery period than first suggested as the forward prepares to return to Liverpool to undergo treatment.

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Sunday that Salah would go back to England to continue his recovery from the injury suffered in last Thursday's 2-2 draw with Ghana in Ivory Coast.

After initially ruling him out for two games, they said the hope was that the 31-year-old would return for the AFCON semi-finals, should Egypt make it that far.

However, an Egypt team source said they expected him to be out for 10 to 14 days.

