The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed an official complaint against its Senegalese counterpart for violent and “racist” fan behaviour, according to a statement released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pharoahs missed out on a place in the Qatar World Cup to Senegal at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar, which held a 50,000-strong crowd of Senegal supporters.

According to the EFA’s statement, “the Egyptian team was subjected to racism as crowds held up offensive banners in the stands, particularly against team captain Mohamed Salah”.

