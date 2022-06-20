Martin Bugelli’s commitment to donating blood began almost 37 years ago with one of the most horrific incidents in aviation history: the hijacking of EgyptAir Flight 648.

The then 24-year-old was enjoying a Saturday night out in Paceville when news of the massacre of passengers at Luqa airport began to spread across the island.

“Back then I used to work in hospital, as a speech therapist, so I immediately knew the hospital would need blood to treat any injured or survivors,” he recalled.

“So my friends and I left Paceville and headed straight to St Luke’s Hospital to donate blood. The shootings were still going on. That was the first time I ever donated blood,” says Bugelli, now 61.

The EgyptAir plane had been flying from Athens to Cairo with 100 passengers and five crew on board when it was hijacked by three members of the Middle East terrorist Abu Nidal group armed with pistols and hand grenades. The plane was diverted to Malta amid fears it would run out of fuel and crash. A total of 62 people died during a botched rescue attempt, hours after it landed in Malta.

The hijacking of EgyptAir Flight 648 almost 37 years ago was one of the most horrific incidents in aviation history.

Since then, Bugelli has dedicated himself to donating blood, recently marking his 100th blood donation. He continued donating blood regularly only stopping temporarily when his health got in the way.

“One could say I became addicted to doing this little good deed"

Then, one day, while he was donating blood, a nurse pointed out to him that he would make a good platelet donor. He immediately accepted, knowing that even though donating platelets was a lengthier process that back then lasted about three hours, he would be helping cancer patients, including children. He donated platelets 76 times.

“One could say I became addicted to doing this little good deed,” he said.

“Knowing that I would help others was motivating. It’s just a prick. Anyone could need blood one day, so why not help out?”.

His three sons have also become regular donors.

Although he no longer donates platelets due to his age, one of his sons has taken over. “I still donate blood, however. I think it’s a very small thing to do to help others,” Bugelli said.

Over the past year 16,750 people donated blood of which 1,203 were first-time donors, according to Tony Micallef who is a practice nurse at the National Blood Transfusion Service. He explained that the service operates on a demand and supply basis and requires about 50 units of blood per day, and around 17,000 units yearly.

For more information about blood donation or to become a donor visit www.blood.gov.mt or e-mail customercare.nbts@gov.mt.