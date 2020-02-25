Egypt's toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday aged 91.

His brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet confirmed the death and said the family was still at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, where Mubarak died. The Egyptian presidential office would organise the funeral, he added.

Hosni Mubarak ruled Egypt as president for 30 years before he was forced to step down in February 2011 as a result of the January 25 Revolution.

Mr Mubarak was subsequently jailed and tried for corruption and complicity in killing protesters. He was freed in March 2017 after winning an appeal.

He had undergone surgery on January 24 and subsequently remained in the hospital's intensive care unit.

