Three German football fans and five locals were arrested following clashes with police in Naples before and after Napoli’s Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a local official said Thursday.

Six police officers were injured in the violence on Wednesday evening, according to Alessandro Giuliano, who is responsible for public safety in Naples.

Police were in the process of identifying 470 German fans who stayed in the city, and were scouring images to establish those responsible for the disorder, he told a press conference.

Dozens of supporters of Atalanta also joined forces with supporters of the German side, with whom they are twinned.

