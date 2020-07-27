Eight people were arrested on Sunday during a raid by the police's drugs squad and the rapid intervention unit.

The police said on Monday that the raid was carried out in the afternoon on an outlet close to Marsascala's St Thomas Bay.

Seven men, living in Żejtun, Marsascala and Rabat, aged between 18 and 22, and a 24-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa were found in possession of cannabis and cocaine, and other items related to drug use.

The police later found more drugs, including heroin, and cash at one of the man's residence and garage.

Investigations are ongoing.