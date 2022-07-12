Eight Conservative MPs will vie to replace outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson, having won the support of at least 20 colleagues, the party announced Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi will all enter the first round of voting on Wednesday, with the eventual winner to be revealed on September 5.

Three MPs dropped out, including former health secretary Sajid Javid, who pulled out. His resignation sparked an MPs' revolt against the prime minister.

Rishi Sunak is understood to enjoy the biggest support among Conservative MPs.

Members of the party will be able to vote when the list of candidates is reduced to two.