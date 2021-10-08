Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, with eight virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment.

This is one less patient than on Thursday, when there were eight COVID patients in hospital.

As on Thursday, just one of those patients is in intensive care.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on Facebook also showed that 13 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 282 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

A total of 836,414 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 21,421 booster shots.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta.

Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Thursday that booster shots for teachers and health workers will start to be administered in December.

He also said that masks for school children could be scrapped after Christmas and that just 20 restaurants and bars have applied to serve only customers who have been vaccinated.