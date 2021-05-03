Eight people are being questioned by the police in connection with thefts of hundreds of air conditioning units worth a total of €300,000.

Around 800 of the 900 AC units reported stolen have been found at homes, garages and storerooms raided as part of the investigation, the police said in a statement.

The crime was first discovered on December 16, 2020 when a private firm based in Ħandaq Industrial Estate, Qormi noticed that it was missing some AC units and reported the matter to Żebbuġ police.

Investigations during subsequent weeks revealed that around 900 AC units had been stolen in total over a nine-month period. Their collective value was estimated at around €300,000.

On Monday, police said that they had homed in on eight suspects involved in the large-scale crime. The suspects, all men aged between 35 and 59, are all being questioned by the police.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Żebbuġ district police.