Eight fines were issued on Tuesday during police inspections to groups of four or more people in public spaces.

The government announced on Monday that groups of four or more people caught in public by the police will be fined €100 each, as part of measures to enforce coronavirus social distancing.

They said the inspections were carried out in Malta and Gozo throughout the day and focused mainly on enforcing the order relating to the number of people in public spaces.

The operations were carried out jointly by district police, police from the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Mellieħa Community Policing Team, the Mounted and Dog Sections.

The Administrative Law Enforcement is continuing with inspections in relation to breach of the quarantine regulations.