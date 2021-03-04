More than eight kilometres of electricity networks have been put in place as part of the first phase of the Grand Harbour Clean Air project.

Addressing a news conference, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and European Funds parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the underground electricity cables will distribute electricity from Enemalta’s primary substation to the docks of Grand Harbour, Marsa and Senglea.



Borg said the €50 million investment will be improving air quality for 17,000 families living in the Grand Harbour area by reducing more than 90% of the air pollution caused by ships.

Studies conducted indicate that through this investment, Malta will save up to €375 million in costs related to the consequences that may arise from air pollution within 20 years.

Photo: Reuben Piscopo, DOI

The first branch of the network, which is nearing completion, will connect Enemalta's existing substation with the Deep Water Quay, where Infrastructure Malta will build one of the two frequency converter stations.

The second stretch of cables is directed towards Bridge Wharf and Church Wharf in Marsa. From here, submarine cables will extend the network to Coal Wharf in Corradino and subsequently to Boiler Wharf, in Senglea.



Zrinzo Azzopardi said the project is being funded with €21.9 million in European funds from the Connecting Europe Facility. The project, he said, will not only help Malta achieve environmental goals but also complemented the European Union’s policy on climate change and the environment.



At each quay, Infrastructure Malta is building quayside stations to house switchgear and shore-to-ship connection panels. The first of these small buildings is under construction at Pinto Wharf.



This month, coring works to embed will begin on eight-storey concrete piles beneath the Deep Water Quay in Marsa which will support the first frequency converter station. The second one is expected to be installed in an old industrial shed in Boiler Wharf, Senglea. Infrastructure Malta will restore and conserve this shed as part of Malta’s industrial heritage.