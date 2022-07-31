Companies owned by Family Sammut, including Greens Supermarket, have done exceptionally well at this year’s edition of the Local Business Awards.

These awards pay tribute to and reward the local community’s best businesses – while strengthening the bonds between the local business community, thus helping improve the standards of local businesses.

Held on June 3 at the InterContinental hotel, the Local Business Awards recognised and rewarded the outstanding standards that companies owned by Family Sammut adhere to – in total winning eight awards.

Joseph Sammut (left) and Anthony Grech (iServe)

Greens Supermarket – run by Family Sammut for several years – won three awards: Best Local Seafood Outlet & Supplier of the Year, Best Food Retail Outlet of the Year, and Best Supermarket of the Year. These are certainly high accolades for a family-run business that started out as a small family grocer three decades ago. Over 30 years, this business developed into a second-generation family company operating supermarkets in Swieqi and Gozo, while also soon opening a new, state-of-the-art supermarket in the Central Business District at The Quad, Mrieħel.

Joseph Sammut and Charles Sammut (Greens)

The Greenhouse – a novel concept that combines bistro, cafeteria and pizzeria under one roof – won two awards: Best Local Café & Cake Shop of the Year and Best Local Pizza Restaurant of the Year. These are deserving distinctions for an outlet that takes its diners on a delicious journey, courtesy of a menu that makes the best use of fresh and seasonal produce, prepared according to tradition.

Joseph Sammut and Matthew Sammut (Fresh To Go)

Another company owned by Family Sammut, iServe, won two awards, for Most Innovative Project of the Year and the Innovation Award. The company, which is a collaboration with world-leading enterprise Pudu Robotics, specialises in automation within the retail and hospitality sectors, with the aim of bringing innovative technology to Malta through catering robots.

Joseph Sammut, Managing Director of Greens Supermarket, and Matthew Sammut, Managing Director of Fresh To Go Foods Ltd also won the Best Business Leader of the Year award.

The winning companies were presented with certificates and trophies accredited by the European Business Awards, and with the seal of the President of the Republic of Malta.