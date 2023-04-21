The Malta FA announced that eight Maltese clubs have been granted the UEFA license, therefore eligible to represent Maltese football in next season’s UEFA club competitions.

Seven of the clubs are based in the Premier League including champions Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara, who have already sealed their European spots.

Gżira United, Hibernians, Mosta and Balzan have also received the license as the four teams will be vying for a third place finish in Friday’s games, in the Premier League’s season finale.

