A group of eight migrants were discovered onboard a merchant vessel docked at the Freeport on Monday.
Sources told Times of Malta that the alleged stowaways were discovered on the vessel which had left from Morocco travelling to Spain before arriving in Birżebbuġa, Malta, on Monday morning.
Their nationality and condition is yet to be established, but all eight are believed to be alive.
More to follow.
