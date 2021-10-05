Another 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, with eight virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment.

There were six patients in hospital on Monday.

There are currently no patients in intensive care for the fifth successive day without ITU patients.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on Facebook also shows that 27 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 292 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

A total 831,113 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 17,597 booster shots.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta.

Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.