Children, parents, and divers all headed up to Ċirkewwa to watch as eight baby sharks were released into the Mediterranean sea on Saturday morning.

The release was organised by NGO Sharklab Malta and the Malta National Aquarium.

Today’s release marks Sharklab-Malta’s 350th successful shark release and the first public release event in the past three years.

Two Nursehound sharks, better known as the greater spotted catshark, and six Lesser-spotted catsharks were released.

Baby sharks being placed in a smaller container to then be released into the sea. Video: Giulia Magri

How did the sharks end up in Malta?

The shark eggs were rescued by Shark Lab Malta volunteers, who would visit Maltese fish markets and report the number of shark species that are there, and check whether or not they have egg cases inside them.

The egg cases are then taken out and brought to the Malta National Aquarium, Qawra, where there they are taken care of, and after six to eight months, hatch naturally.

Lesser-spotted cat sharks just before being placed in a container to be taken out at sea. Photo: Giulia Magri

After the eggs hatch, the sharks spend another six months to one year, being fed and taken care of before they are taken out into the wild.

There are another 70 eggs in the Aquarium still waiting to be hatched.

At Cirkewwa, children surrounded the blue cooler which contained the eight baby sharks. They watched as volunteers slowly placed the sharks into smaller containers.

The smaller containers are then given to divers, who will swim out at sea and release the sharks.

Such shark species are found among rocks or algae at a depth of 70-100 meters.

Sharks being placed in smaller containers, which divers will take and place in the sea. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On shore, children and their parents watched in awe as divers swam out to release the sharks.

Divers preparing to swim out to release the sharks. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier