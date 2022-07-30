Driven by Charles Degiorgio, Dutch Gigant Well won Friday night’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a final reserved for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m and formed part of the 41st meeting of the season consisting of seven races all finals for various categories.

These Summer championships were organised thanks to the financial support of Malta Equidrome, the company that is presently administering the Marsa Racetrack.

It was also a memorable evening for Rodney Gatt who managed to win three out of the seven finals that were held during this meeting.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final. Under the guidance of Charles Degiorgio, Gigant Well upped its pace in the final metres of the race and managed to seal its eighth win of the season from Concerto Royal (Charles Camilleri) and favourite Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro). Vencedor (Paul Galea) ended in fourth place.

Click here for full story