MED ClimAccelerator, locally run by MCAST, invites start-ups and changemakers across the island to apply for programme

MED ClimAccelerator, run locally by the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), is a programme under EIT Climate-KIC to boost innovation in relation to climate change solutions by supporting and funding local start-ups. Applications this year opened on March 29 and will close on April 26.

MED ClimAccelerator is the only national accelerator programme offering services and expertise in sustainability and innovation to directly address climate change. As part of a Mediterranean cleantech consortium with partners in Portugal (Building Global Innovators, BGI) and Cyprus (Chrysalis LEAP), Malta is boosting its innovation potential and taking tangible steps towards addressing complex climate challenges.

This programme is supporting the first three stages of start-up development and is not limited to early-stage start-ups or scale-ups only. Selected start-ups may receive up to €20,000 in funds, tailored training and expert coaching. As part of an EU-wide programme, participants will also have the chance to vastly expand their networks and be directly linked to global investors and cleantech industries.

MCAST is excited to be working with Tech.mt, Business Angels Malta and the Ministry for Environment, Climate Change and Planning to identify the most crucial climate challenges to address nationally and provide additional mentoring and funding to selected start-ups.

Anyone with an innovative business idea or fledgling enterprise addressing climate challenges is invited to apply via https://medclimaccelerator.com/about/apply-now/.

For more information and to stay updated, check out the EIT Climate-KIC Malta Hub Facebook page or e-mail programme manager Nika Levikov on nika.levikov@mcast.edu.mt.

For details about the programme, visit www.medclimaccelerator.com.

EIT Climate-KIC is the EU’s climate innovation initiative, working to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon and resilient world by enabling systems transformation. It is supported by the EIT, a body of the European Union.