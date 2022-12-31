Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom drove his Audi hybrid to victory in the 13km-long prologue of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Ekstrom edged out France’s nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second.

“It’s always nice to start in a good way, but, of course, the day is long and the rally is even longer,” said Ekstrom.

“A good end to 2022, but tomorrow is the real start. We’ll have to try and be focused for another two weeks.”

The Swede’s Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel — the Dakar great who has won the event 14 times (eight in a car and six on a bike) -- rounded out the opening podium of the 45th edition of the Dakar.

