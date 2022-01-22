BALZAN 2

Kaljevic 29, 40

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

El Bakhtaoui 62 pen., 90 pen.

Balzan

J. Galea-6.5, A. Loof-6, M. Grima-6, P. Fenech-6.5, U. Ljubomirac-7, M. Zlatkovic-6, G. Camilleri-6, M. Mijic-6, A. Andrejic-6.5, B. Kaljevic-7 (66 S. Jalu-5), S. Cipriott-6.

Ħamrun Spartans

H. Bonello-6, D. Gojkovic-6 (70 S. Borg), M. Guillaumier-6.5, J. Mbong-6, F. Sasere-6, L. Gambin (76 P. Djordjevic), K. Micallef-5 (46 C. Corbalan), I. Ntow (36 A. Oyama), C. Dielna, E. Marcelina-, F. El Bakhtaoui.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Ntow, Grima, Fenech

Red card: Borg (Ħ) 75.

BOV Player of the match Bojan Kaljevic (Balzan)

Faissal El Bakhtaoui came to the Spartans’ rescue when the French striker converted two late penalties, the second in stoppage time, to earn his team a point against Balzan.

It looked as though the Spartans were set to suffer a damaging defeat when two goals from Bojan Kaljevic gave Balzan a two-goal lead.

The Spartans pulled a goal back through El Bakhtaoui with 17 minutes to go but their hopes looked to have been ended when debutant Steve Borg was dismissed just after his introduction.

But the Reds refused to throw in the towel and earned a second penalty in stoppage time which was again scored by El Bakhtaoui to earn themselves a point.

