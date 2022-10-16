Nestled against the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como, in Northern Italy, provided a dramatic backdrop for the fourth and final race of the final Grand Prix of the Voomquest Enemed V2 World Championships.

The two-day powerboat bonanza was not short of drama.

On Saturday afternoon Jesmond Aquilina and Christian Galea’s team, Marine Diffusion, spinned and overturned.

Fortunately, no injuries were incurred and the boat underwent a long night of work by the team to have the boat race ready in time for the morning’s trials.

Following scrutineering the boat was deemed fit to race.

With the World Championship title firmly within their reach, Clive Butler and Sammy Grima’s El Diablo took the lead after leaving in second place from pole position.

