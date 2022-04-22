The highly-anticipated Enemed Voomquest UIM V2 World Championships took off on Friday morning in St Paul’s Bay.

The three-day powerboat bonanza welcomed the V2 and Cyber Classes.

The supercharged V2 powerboats were out on the water in the afternoon session.

Making a welcome return after a two-year break, the teams were all out for a win however it was Clive Butler and Sammy Grima’s El Diablo who took the honours for the day.

Asserting their position in front from the word go, they showed they were the team to beat on Friday afternoon in St. Paul’s Bay when they kept their place in the front, beating off Freccia Blu’s valiant attempts to overtake them.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta