The third Grand Prix of the 2022 Voomquest Enemed V2 Powerboat Championships kicked off on Friday in Cervia, Italy, when the first race of the weekend took place.

Weather conditions for the day were not ideal with choppy seas making racing challenging even for the more experienced drivers.

These conditions led to disappointment for the new team Warson Motors, who decided to play safe and sit out of Friday’s race.

Taking the win for the first day was Clive Butler and Sammy Grima’s El Diablo, who were out to gain the highest points to maintain their lead in the overall rankings.

