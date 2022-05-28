The weather on Saturday morning enabled the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championship Race Control team to add an extra V2 race to make up for the day before’s cancellation.

Five boats took part in the 12 lap race which saw Interceptor Remax take the lead only to be overtaken by El Diablo (Clive Butler/Sammy Grima) just after the first few rounds.

For the most part of the race, El Diablo kept increasing the gap between him and Interceptor Remax and GP1 winner Freccia Blu (Beppe Debono/Dustin Mifsud).

At one point Freccia Blu overtook Interceptor Remax (Michael Xuereb/Sam Howse) and places kept changing between the two until technical issues with Freccia Blu’s boat caused them to slow down considerably.

As was predicted from the start of the race, the chequered flag for the morning went El Diablo.

