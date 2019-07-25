The second race from the VOOMQUEST Enemed UIM V2 World Championship saw another three teams take to the podium, showcasing the drive and ambition these powerboat pilots have in reigning supreme at Marfa.

Friday’s race seemed to have been a beneficial factor for Team El Diablo as they outshone all the other teams with their first position in Race 2 yesterday. It also continued to add to the strong weekend for Team Marine Diffusion and Team Freccia Blu who completed the podium.

Spectators had a different seat to the races thanks to the possibility of purchasing a front row seat to all the action on a spectator’s boat, stationed bang in the middle of all the action. This new opportunity was a first for the championships, that have been taking place since 2018, and further showcases the high demand for this sport, a sport which is unique to Malta.

The programme will continue Sunday, with the final race taking place at 16:30, but not before the highly popular Meet and Greet at 09:30, were spectators and powerboat fans have the opportunity to meet with the pilots and get up close with the powerboats!

Follow the VOOMQUEST Facebook Page for full weekend programme and updates: facebook.com/VOOMQUEST