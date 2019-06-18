Maltese team El Diablo #88 took the lion’s share of the VOOMQUEST 2019 Enemed UIM V2 World Powerboat Championship overall standings yesterday after winning two out of three races and placing third in the other of the second Grand Prix of the event.

With maximum points from race one and race three, the local duo Clive Butler and Sammy Grima cemented their position at the top of the standings with a total of 55 points. Right behind them were fellow compatriots team Interceptor Remax with 48 points and team Cutting Edge with 46 points. The latter were also the winners of Race two.

Butler and Grima appeared ecstatic after taking the race win and explained that they are now looking towards challenging for the championship. “We always try to do our best,” Butler remarked. “In the second race, we switched some things around. Unfortunately it wasn’t what we expected and we ended up finishing third. Then when opted to change things once again for race three and got our first place win!”

Team El Diablo reaped high praise from VOOMQUEST founder and promoter Aaron Ciantar. “This team has made waves in the competition immediately. Clive and Sammy both have vast experience and they showed from the start that they were going to be a competitive team looking towards regular places on the podium,” Ciantar said.

This weekend’s Grand Prix seemed as though it might have to cancel proceedings after experiencing bad sea conditions on Friday. However, powerboat world champion Ciantar expressed satisfaction in the way the event went along smoothly despite this setback. “On Friday we decided to postpone the race in order to safeguard the boats and the drivers. However, moving it to Saturday worked very well and it was something which was very positive for the drivers as well.”

The drivers confirmed this, agreeing that they felt much safer racing twice on Saturday rather than in bad conditions. “Conditions like those would have caused more damages to our boat.

“It was a bit more tiring to race twice in a day, especially with the long time sitting inside the boat which can get very hot in this climate, but we still gave it our 100%” Butler said.

Looking forward to the third edition next September, Ciantar insisted that the teams now have plenty of time to prepare. “All of them have around three months to regroup and fix any problems they might have encountered and I have no doubt about the Grand Prix being a great competition as well, especially now that we’re halfway there.

“I’m happy with the progress we’ve made so far and that all the teams are learning - The title race is still wide open and that’s something we enjoy.”

Butler and Grima emphasised the fact that all teams are equal and that they would take each race as a final. “The plan is to do our best. We know it’s difficult but we’re going to be fighting for the championship.

“There isn’t much else we can do at this point except to make sure our boat is well maintained - I think what sets teams apart is the drivers’ strengths and weaknesses but I’m sure the other teams are great.”

The third Grand Prix in the VOOMQUEST world championship will take place on from the 20-22nd of September off the coast between Malta and Comino.

VOOMQUEST GP2 Overall standings: 1. El Diablo #88 (Malta) 55; 2. Interceptor Remax #19 (Malta) 48; 3. Cutting Edge #77 (Malta) 46; 4. Freccia Blu #11 (Malta) 45; 5. Marine Diffusion #55 (Corsica) 28; 6. Atomic & Grey #31 (Belgium) 26.