The final day of the 2022 Voomquest Enemed V2 Powerboat Championships saw teams enjoy the best weather conditions of the weekend, meaning that they were able to race 10 laps of the course.

Clive Butler and Sammy Grima’s El Diablo were once again in top form to lead the way to complete a hat-trick of wins in Cervia, Italy.

Aaron Ciantar’s wild card entry Chaudron followed suit finishing in second place.

Whilst Ciantar’s co-driver Ryan Micallef, who suffered a slight injury on Friday, was able to complete practice training in the morning, it was substitute co-driver Jurgen Camilleri who took his place beside Ciantar in the afternoon.

Chaudron once again finished behind El Diablo.

Consistently, Interceptor Remax’s Michael Xuereb and Sam Howes finished in third place.

